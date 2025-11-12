Legal immigrants, illegal ambitions: Muslims are playing the long game in Texas, Sara Gonzales warns

Some immigrants come to the United States eager to adopt the American way. They assimilate into our culture, take pride in their citizenship, and contribute to society. Others, however, come with the exact opposite set of intentions. They infiltrate our nation planning to overthrow it.

In no other population is this more obvious than in Muslim migrants. Even though most enter and reside in the U.S. legally, keep low profiles, and work and raise families, they pose perhaps an even greater threat than non-Muslim illegal immigrants.

Sara Gonzales, BlazeTV host of “Come and Take It,” warns that this Muslim takeover is “a quiet infiltration.”

“This is a long game that Islam is playing,” she says.

The recent election of Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani as New York City’s next mayor is one result of this silent coup.

“Look at the amount of foreign-born nationals ... who voted for him specifically,” Sara says. “By the way, I’m not even talking about any sort of potential illegal alien voter fraud. I’m talking about the people who came here legally, who quietly became naturalized citizens, and now they are voting for a Muslim communist for mayor.”

Their support for Mamdani, she argues, is evidence that “they don’t want to assimilate. ... They don’t want to share your values. ... They didn’t come here for the American way of life. They came here to take over.”

While the Big Apple’s fate was newsworthy, there are silent pockets of Islamic takeover sprouting up all over our country — perhaps most dangerously in Sara’s home state of Texas.

“If you think that this is isolated to New York City, you are sorely mistaken,” Sara says.

Across the country, but especially in Texas, Muslims are “saying the quiet part out loud.”

“They are very, very clear: They are coming to take over; they are coming to out populate us; and they are coming to conquer the West,” she says.

Take Sheikh Uthman ibn Farooq as an example. A Pakistan-born U.S. citizen who currently resides in Texas, Farooq regularly pushes extremist views. Sara plays several disturbing clips of him saying things that should get him banned from the country, like he’s already been banned in the U.K.

“Islam will enter every house — every house. Don’t worry about the Islamophobes. They can yap all they want. Their children will be Muslim,” he spat in one video.

In another clip, he lauded Islam for its barbaric punishments. “You believe in that Islam that be chopping off hands? Yeah, I do. I think it’s better than what you believe in,” he said.

A third clip shows Farooq vowing to fight any and all enemies of Islam: “You could be from my enemy tribe. You could be from somebody I hate. But if you’re a Mu’min, if you’re a Muslim, you are my brother. You are beloved to me. You could be my own father. If you fight Islam, I will fight you. This is the way a Muslim has to be.”

Sara also plays a video of Palestinian-American Nihad Awad — the current national executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. Just last year, he made the following bone-chilling statement at the East Plano Islamic Center in Plano, Texas: “Five years from now, we will have 4,000 journalists, 4,000 filmmakers, 4,000 lawyers, 4,000 political scientists and analysts, and 4,000 students of history that can be teachers of history. In 12 years, if we are consistent, the Muslim community will have 50,000 of each. In the year 2050, imagine the Muslim community will have 100,000 of each. Then we will tell our own story.”

EPIC, Sara reminds, is the same organization trying to build a Muslim city in Texas, complete with residential units, a mosque, K-12 faith-based school, community college, retail shops, parks, and recreational areas.

But the Muslim infiltration of the Lone Star State goes even deeper. Houston is now the home of the nation’s first Ismaili Center — a Muslim cultural embassy advancing the global influence of the Aga Khan, the billionaire imam of 15 million Ismaili Shia Muslims.

“[Texans] are looking at New York City, and they’re like, ‘You guys are screwed,’” Sara says. “Are you joking? We need to be looking in our own backyard because it is still happening right here.”

To hear Sara’s full breakdown of the Islamic infiltration of Texas, watch the video above.

