Texas school kept predator coach on staff after abuse allegations, suit claims

A shocking new lawsuit claims Celina ISD in Texas covered up allegations that its middle school football coach Caleb Elliot was a sexual predator — before he got the job as a middle school football coach.

Elliot is alleged to have been moved to the middle school after an “improper” relationship with a high school senior, instead of being fired and labeled as a predator.

The lawsuit also alleges that Elliot was caught during the 2024–2025 school year placing cameras in the Moore Middle School locker room and captured the teenage boys as they undressed — which resulted in the coach being banned from the locker room.

In defense of himself, Elliot claimed that “he did not know it was illegal and was trying to deter theft.”

“Now obviously, we know that’s not the case because again, predator is going to predator. Obviously, this child predator was only enabled and emboldened by this district. And he decided to just get more brazen with his exploitation,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says, disgusted.

“Should have been fired but once again was not. He still was not fired. Instead, Celina ISD continued to harbor a child predator, because football, man,” Gonzales continues, noting that Elliot was a very successful coach's son.

“It is unfathomable and unconscionable that this district would have covered up multiple instances of sexual exploitation of children because of football, because they wanted to win games, because they wanted to be the state champs,” she adds.

After Elliot’s cameras and footage were discovered, he was banned from the locker rooms.

“You’re going to be shocked to hear this, as a child predator would do. Caleb ignored the rule. And since the rule was never communicated, allegedly, according to the lawsuit, the rule was never communicated to the eighth grade team, they didn’t know that Caleb wasn’t supposed to go in there,” Gonzales explains.

“He just started entering the locker room after the coaches had left and returned to their offices,” she adds, noting that it gets even more disturbing.

“I’m going to read this directly from the lawsuit,” Gonzales says. “‘Beginning in September, the boys noticed Elliot standing around the locker room and staring as they undressed and showered, often holding his cell phone with the camera pointed toward the students.’”

“Plaintiffs allege that Elliot took one of the boys' backpacks and said that he had to quote ‘do jumping jacks fully nude,’ end quote, to get it back. ‘The boy complied while Elliot watched the child’s penis,’ end quote,” Gonzales reads.

“I would probably be in jail if anyone had engaged in this sort of conduct with my son,” she says.

“These are young boys who have been traumatized, who’ve been exploited in their most vulnerable time by a sick ass pervert freak,” she adds.

