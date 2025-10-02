Terrorism in Texas? Radical ties of Muslim who shot praying Christian EXPOSED

A Christian youth baseball coach in Texas was shot while praying with his team, and while police say it was an “accident,” shocking new details may tell a different story.

The incident occurred after three men allegedly fired upon the youth baseball tournament in Katy, Texas, and shot a coach when trying to hit targets in the area. Corbin Geisendorff, the assistant coach for the Texas Colts, explained that bullets were “flying everywhere.”

“It wasn’t just one shot,” he added.

And after doing a little digging, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales believes the attack wasn’t an accident at all, and instead, it may have been a terrorist attack.

“One of these men ... the Lebanese man, Ahmad Mawed, has ties to a mosque called MAS Katy,” Gonzales explains.

“And he follows the mosque on social media, okay? And what we know from this reporting is that he has at least one photo linking him to being at one of the mosque’s celebrations earlier this year. So in 2025, he’s taking a picture outside the mosque at one of their Muslim holidays,” she continues.

“Now, you would say, ‘Oh, it’s just a mosque. Who cares? Of course, if he’s Muslim, he’s going to go to a mosque.’ Well, this isn’t just any mosque,” she adds.

The mosque itself has ties to the Muslim American Society, which has been described by federal prosecutors as “an overt arm of the Muslim Brotherhood.”

“Now, for those of you who don’t know about the Muslim Brotherhood, the Muslim Brotherhood has already been designated a terrorist organization in several regions, including UAE, Russia, Egypt, and I could go down the line. And its founder believed in political violence,” Gonzales explains.

“Oh, by the way, Hamas — you know Hamas, the group that is responsible for the murder, the rape, the just heinous, disgusting, inhumane acts of women and children in Israel — Hamas is a branch. It’s like an offshoot of Muslim Brotherhood,” she continues.

And it gets worse.

One of MAS Katy’s most prominent current leaders, Main Alqudah, is “a self-admitted former member of the Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan” who has openly advocated for Islamic law over secular law.

“So, one of the guys who leads the mosque has advocated for sharia law, Islamic law, instead of secular law. That’s not good,” Gonzales says.

Alqudah has “issued sharia rulings declaring that women may not engage in public speaking” and that young girls “should be forced to wear the hijab beginning at the age of 7.”

“One of the men who, oopsies, accidentally shot up a baseball field where a coach was praying, where a Christian was praying — total accident. Total coincidence,” Gonzales says after hearing a sermon from the church. “It’s just that one of those men that did that have ties to this church where they sermons and recitations that include verses branding Christians and Jews as disbelievers and warns that their children are, quote, ‘fuel for the fire.’”

“They threaten, quote, ‘humiliating punishment’ and curse Christians and Jews to, quote, ‘hell forever,’ unquote. ... None of this makes sense. I mean, it does make sense if we’re not hearing the full story. What makes sense is that we’re not hearing the full story,” she continues. “What makes sense is that this was not some sort of an accidental discharge.”

