Angel Reese TRADED — but Chicago Sky isn’t being honest about why, Jason Whitlock says

On April 6, the WNBA’s Chicago Sky announced that it traded power forward Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream in exchange for two first-round draft picks.

According to the team’s statement , the reason for the trade was “roster balance.”

But BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock isn’t buying it.

On this episode of “Fearless,” he unveils the real reason Reese was chopped after just two years with the Sky.

“I find it odd that the Chicago Sky would jettison her after just two years. I think that speaks to what a headache she was in Chicago,” Whitlock tells his panel — Jay Skapinac, Steve Kim, and Maurice from “Keep the Vision.”

“Teammates didn’t want to play with her; coaches couldn’t corral her. She was out there doing her double-double routine while the Chicago Sky were actually trying to win games or run an offense, and Angel Reese was just out there chasing stats,” he continues.

He asks the panel: “Do you think Angel Reese will adjust her approach, attitude, and style of play?”

“No, no, no, and no,” is Steve Kim’s honest response.

To Reese’s new Dream teammates, he warns, “Get ready to stick your hands out like this and never get the ball because she’s going to get the rebound, get another rebound, get another rebound, another rebound, and another rebound.”

Skapinac agrees: “She can barely — barely — make a layup, and in fact, she doesn’t make layups most of the time.”

“And Jason, I’m with you,” he continues. “She is going to be the locker-room team cancer.

“There’s never been a team — at Maryland, at LSU, and the Chicago Sky — where she didn’t have some sort of locker-room problem with her teammates. People don’t enjoy playing with her,” Whitlock says.

He does believe, however, that Reese may genuinely improve her game with the Atlanta Dream because she finally has the chance to potentially dunk on Caitlin Clark.

“She’s being offered a chance to play on a team that’s a championship-caliber team, and if she can get a WNBA championship before Caitlin Clark, that’s really going to enhance her brand, give her some standing around the league,” he says, “and I think that opportunity may for a short-term bring out the best in Angel Reese.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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