Black fatigue BREAKS the internet — and it was only a matter of time

The term “black fatigue” has recently taken the internet by storm, and Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” saw it coming from a decade away.

“It is the antithesis, it is the yin to the yang of Black Lives Matter. It’s white people boldly expressing their fatigue with black people,” Whitlock explains, adding, “This was inevitable.”

“That’s why I spent so much time during the whole Black Lives Matter psyop, about a decade, saying, ‘This is crazy, Black Lives Matter is going to create a boomerang effect, it’s going to harden hearts,’” he continues.

The trending phrase is often accompanied in posts on social media by videos of black people behaving violently and dysfunctionally.

“There’s an endless parade of these videos, and they’re all about black fatigue. Like, ‘I’m tired of black folks.’ Black folks have raised their hand and volunteered to be the enemies of white people and to be the people that want to cast white people as the worst thing on the planet, and eventually people’s patience has worn out,” Whitlock says.

And people like Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) are only making it worse, which she couldn’t have done a better job of on one of her latest podcast appearances.

“I mean, I’m not gonna say that, like, a left-leaning person cannot be violent, ‘cause that would be crazy to say that somebody can’t be, but baby, baby, y’all got the white supremacist galore. OK, like all of them, you got the Proud Boys, you got the neo-Nazis, you have people that literally should be classified as domestic terrorists,” Crockett said in her falsified accent.

“Because a lot of times that is what they are doing, they are engaging in domestic terrorism. And guess what? They all align with your side, including the KKK,” Crockett continued, adding, “Inherently, in like who you are, y’all are violent.”

“This is so illogical,” Whitlock says, tired. “The KKK, started by the Democratic Party, she’s blaming on Republicans and conservatives.”

“She’s a congresswoman, and she’s presenting herself in this super ghetto fashion,” he continues, asking, “If you’re not fatigued by Jasmine Crockett, what planet are you living on?”

