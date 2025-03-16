'Woke lite' CANCELS Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Candace Owens

Forget about the woke left. Conservatives have a new, homegrown movement on their hands that Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” calls the “woke lite.”

“The conservatives who think and operate and literally have seized power and want things to run in the exact same way that leftists ran things. They want people canceled,” Whitlock explains. “They don’t want any kind of discussion that makes people uncomfortable or contradicts their narrative.”

“I’m not surprised that people seize power and then want to act in the exact same fashion as everyone else, the people they were complaining about to get power. I’m not shocked at all,” he continues, noting that Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Candace Owens have all recently been targeted by the “woke lite” for their willingness to speak to anyone regardless of their opinions.

“So to see conservatives feel like, ‘Oh my God, Tucker Carlson’s beyond the pale, Candace Owens is beyond the pale, Joe Rogan, beyond the pale, Daryl Cooper, beyond the pale,’ doesn’t surprise me at all. Most people talk a game that they don’t actually want to live,” he adds.

Which, Whitlock notes, is exactly what the left has done in the past and still do now.

“A lot of these black activists, they’re not anti-racist; they want to benefit from racism,” he says, explaining that voices like Stephen A. Smith have insinuated that Tucker Carlson is racist only to benefit himself. But it goes both ways. “Conservatives, they don’t want free speech, they want to control speech. They want to censor speech. They want it all their way," he says.

Whitlock has also been a target of the kinds of attacks levied at Rogan, Carlson, and Owens, which is another reason why he knows that most of the attacks are likely empty.

“I don’t believe the things that have been said about me, and that’s why I’m suspicious of the things that are being said about them,” he says.

