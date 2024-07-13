Country music stars cry racism over Texas music festival 'incident' involving a cotton plant

Jason Whitlock has a new segment on his show called Justice for TT, where he finds “the most outlandish ... far-fetched claims of racism” so that he can “demand justice” (i.e., mock the absurdity).

Today’s subject involves the War and Treaty – a country music husband-wife duo who threw a fit when they found a certain plant in their greenroom at the Coca-Cola Sips & Sounds Summer Festival in Texas.

“The War and Treaty felt ‘betrayed’ after finding cotton plant in dressing room,” says Jason, reading from a People magazine headline.

According to the article, the duo found the presence of the botanical “deeply offensive.” Tanya Trotter was especially upset considering she’s “the granddaughter of a sharecropper.”

“Beyond it just being about racism, it’s broader now,” she said. “It’s now a safety issue because we have to feel safe coming to these festivals.”

Tanya’s husband, Michael Trotter, shared his wife’s offense.



“Anger is what I felt. Disrespect is what I felt. Sadness is what I felt — sadness not just because of what that plant represents to people who look like me but sadness for myself because I am a son of this country,” he lamented.



Jason finds the “incident” funny and certainly worthy of mockery.

“Do these people wear cotton underwear? Cotton T-shirts? Where does it end?” he asks.

Apparently, Tanya Trotter’s “grandfather actually bought the plantation he picked cotton on,” and her family “still lives there," but Jason only sees hypocrisy.

“Your grandfather bought a plantation that grew cotton, so when your grandfather would step out of the house and look at a cotton field did he go, ‘Oh my God, there's cotton, I'm so traumatized!’?” he asks.

“People magazine and many other media outlets picked up on this story, and they're treating it seriously,” laughs Jason, adding that this is clearly the work of people who are looking to “hunt down some racism.”

