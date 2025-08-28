All-female marketing team DESTROYS Cracker Barrel

An eight-woman marketing team concocted a rebrand of the legendary breakfast spot Cracker Barrel — and it could not have gone worse.

The rebrand oversaw the removal of the old country white man and vintage type from the logo and replaced it with sterile, soulless lettering. This got the attention of Americans across the country, who then took a deeper look into the company's policies.

“Look at all these DEI policies they have. Look at all the LGBTQ stuff they had,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says on “Fearless.” “And the next thing you know, Cracker Barrel, its stock is plummeting. People are starting to boycott the way people boycotted Target.”

“This was a disaster put on by this eight-woman marketing team,” he adds.

Whitlock believes what’s happened to the once-beloved company is part of a bigger cultural issue and can be blamed on feminism.

“They’ve made diversity the ultimate goal rather than excellence. That’s what this is all about. And so they look at everything. They look at the logo and the branding and everything from the past when it was a competition among men. … They look at anything like that from the past as, ‘That’s bad, that’s evil, that must be eradicated, that must be erased,’” Whitlock explains.

“And so they get triggered,” he continues. “They see, ‘Why is an old white man the logo for Cracker Barrel? Let’s remove him.’ And they’re doing this throughout all of American society. Eliminating male leadership because they have convinced everybody that diversity is the goal.”

