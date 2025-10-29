Deion Sanders proves why racial idolatry destroys teams

In a shocking defeat that left Colorado coach Deion Sanders dumbfounded, his team suffered an embarrassing 53-7 loss to Utah — but unlike everyone else, BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock isn’t surprised.

“Deion Sanders is who I thought he was and who I said he was. And the reason I’m celebratory of this is because Deion sets a bad example. He leads through racial idolatry. He leads through a victimhood mentality,” Whitlock says.

“Deion definitely loves to play the race card. Deion definitely sees himself as a victim. Deion definitely wants to be a race soldier,” he continues, likening Sanders to Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

“They’re lathered in so much over-the-top praise. They’re lathered in so much idolatry and people rallying around them and people excusing any and everything about their coaching that it undermines their success,” he explains.

Whitlock also points out that after Sanders’ winning streak last year, people like Stephen A. Smith were ”running around pretending like Deion Sanders has set the world on fire.”

“He can get all the money without putting in the same level of effort as other coaches. They’ve been running around with Deion Sanders on these Aflac commercials with Nick Saban as if Deion Sanders is the second coming of Eddie Robinson. Deion skipped over everybody, and the next thing you know he’s right next to Nick Saban,” he says.

“He’s not on that level, but we gave him all the rewards as if he had,” he adds, pointing out that this is common in the black community.

“There’s a burden to being black in America that black people have participated in and helped create. The removing of standards, the lowering of standards is crippling black Americans. And you can see it in football,” he says.

“You can see what’s happening at Colorado with Deion Sanders where he was anointed and appointed and celebrated as this great coach even though it hadn’t been earned. And now we’re seeing the proof of it,” he adds.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.