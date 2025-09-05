Druski ‘whiteface’ skit EXPOSES racist double standard

Comedian Druski is making headlines after showing up at a NASCAR race decked out in whiteface for a comedy skit that’s now gone viral.

In the video, Druski, whose real name is Andrew Desbordes, goes undercover as a white man with a phony beard, a mullet, tattoos, denim overalls over a bare chest, a cowboy hat, and even a bright red farmer’s tan. As the camera follows him, he yells things like “I’m white and I’m proud” and spits at the feet of black people he passes.

“I didn’t find this funny,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says on “Fearless.” “I found it more intentionally provocative and just trolling. ‘Hey, I’m going to do whiteface, and white people can’t do blackface, and I’m going to portray a white redneck in the worst way possible.’”

“I found it as like, ‘Hey, I have privileges. I can do things that white comedians can’t, so I’m going to do it.’ And it’s the hypocrisy of it that bothers me,” he continues.

“I’m not offended by the video. The video’s harmless. But it’s just really, really hypocritical, and it’s intentionally done to inflame white people, and that’s where he’s going to get the traction off of,” he adds.

BlazeTV contributor Shemeka Michelle is in agreement.

“I felt like it was harmless as well. I didn’t think anything of it when I saw it. I think the most I thought about it was that I have a similar hat in my closet, and so that was kind of funny to me. But I do see the hypocrisy in it,” she explains.

Michelle notes that comedians like Jimmy Fallon have had to apologize for skits they did that weren’t even blackface but closely resembled it.

“White people can’t do this without having to apologize. I see the hypocrisy in it, and I do understand the white people that are online saying, ‘This is hypocritical,’” Michelle says.

“This is what people have been saying for a while now, that there are things that black people can say and do that white people can’t say and do. And, you know, maybe it’s hypocritical,” she continues, “but it is actually the truth. It’s just a fact. We can get away with pretty much saying and doing anything.”

