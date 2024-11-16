Trump’s win HEATS UP battle of the sexes; exposes America’s Disney princess syndrome

Donald Trump’s landslide victory has inevitably resulted in a debate surrounding gender — and Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” is calling it what it really is.

“It’s a battle of the sexes. There are beta men who have jumped on the other side, but this has all been a program, and they program little kids. That’s why you see all these young people, they’ve been so immersed in this brainwashing process,” Whitlock explains.

“Kids' minds are impressionable, and why all these young people are melting down, they’ve been fed a steady diet of Disney movies, of Disney princesses, a steady diet indoctrinating them into ‘you don’t need a man,’” he continues.

While older Disney films like “Snow White” and “Sleeping Beauty” required that a man come and save the princesses, the films that have followed, like “Mulan,” show the woman saving herself.

“They save themselves now, the men are evil and incompetent, and they’re generally stories about the princess saving herself, saving humanity, start sending little kids that message over and over and over, ‘You don’t need a man, you can save yourself,’” Whitlock explains.

But as Whitlock notes, it’s not just the kid’s movies. Movies like “The Woman King” and “Wakanda,” which feature characters like the female Black Panther, have only added fuel to the gender war fire.

“And you wonder why these black women are delusional,” Whitlock says. “The government came in and offered these black women a check, a welfare check, and now they got entertainment on a 24/7 loop that tells these black women, 'Wakanda forever,' and you can save the planet and over in Africa a bunch of women warriors wiped out the colonizers.”

“Donald Trump represents toxic masculinity, and there’s a group of women and their emasculated allies who think, ‘Oh, the world would be so much better if we just had less masculinity and more femininity,’” he adds.

