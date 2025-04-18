Forced grins and old tensions: Hailey Van Lith reunites with Angel Reese in Chicago

On Monday, April 14, the WNBA held its 2025 draft in New York City. TCU guard Hailey Van Lith was selected by the Chicago Sky with the No. 11 overall pick in the first round, which means she’ll be reuniting with her old LSU teammate Angel Reese.

In a post-draft interview, Van Lith was told that she was walking into “some good energy” in Chicago. In response, she seemed to force a grin and replied, “Oh, I love that energy.”

Jason Whitlock says there’s no chance she actually loves the kind of energy Angel Reese brings to a team.

Shortly after the draft, Reese posted a message on X that seemed to confirm the suspected tension between her and Van Lith:

“Fearless” guest Jay Skapinac says, “I think if I'm reading in between the lines, these two did not enjoy playing with each other the first time.”

Jason agrees: “I think she's already experienced what it's like to play with Angel Reese, who is a narcissist and selfish, and my understanding is a nightmare for all teammates to deal with.”

On top of making enemies on the court, Reese is also no stranger to making enemies off it with her “whining about equal pay” and complaining that “she’s underpaid.”

“She's only making $70,000 to jack up brick layups and airball layups somehow in games that no one wants to watch. ‘Oh poor me, I’m only making $70,000,’ not mentioning the additional couple million she's making in sponsorship and additional revenues allotted to her from playing in these games,” Skap mocks.

Clearly, Reese isn’t hurting that bad financially because she recently posted about buying a house. Her announcement was delivered in typical Angel Reese fashion.

“She's been to two universities — Maryland and LSU. You would think she would have learned something and know how to communicate proper English, but she's leaning into her Jasmine Crockett,” sighs Jason.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

