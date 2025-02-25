‘Your political stupidity’: James Carville RIPS Stephen A. Smith’s political aspirations

Stephen A. Smith has made it clear he’s considering a run for the White House, but thankfully, one Democratic expert is talking sense about Smith’s political aspirations.

“When it comes to politics, he don’t know his a** from a hole in the ground. He’s running his mouth about how he may have to run as a Democrat because there’s nothing left, the Democratic Party has no talent,” James Carville said.

“Stephen A., are you s****ing me? I mean, you say you’re friends with Wes Moore, and you say you’re friends with Josh Shapiro. I’m friends with both of them. I think they’re really extraordinary,” Carville continued. “I got news for you dude: There’s six or seven other people in the Democratic Party that are just that talented.”

“So before you start running your mouth off about politics, a topic of which you really don’t know anything about, you ought to sit back and think about it and call some people and run it by, but don’t let your political stupidity stand in the way of your outspoken and, I think, often insightful views when it comes to American sports,” he added.

Jason Whitlock of “Fearless,” while in agreement — for the most part — with Carville, thinks the political expert is only adding fuel to Smith’s fire.

“Part of me thinks James Carville is assisting Stephen A. Smith. You’ve got to have a Joe Fraizer if you’re gonna be Muhammad Ali. You’ve got to have a George Foreman if you’re going to be a Muhammad Ali, and so James Carville has given Stephen A. something to respond to,” Whitlock says.

“I’m pretty sure in the next six to eight hours, Stephen A. Smith is going to respond to James Carville and breathe even more life into his, in my view, crazy but planted run for the presidency,” he adds.

