Jasmine Crockett EXPOSED for ‘code switching’ on the black community

Like many public officials before her, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) appears to change the way she’s speaking depending on who she’s speaking to — especially when her audience is largely black.

“I know black church, y’all. I know how we are, okay? And you ain't got to admit it, okay? ‘Cause I know. So you don’t have to admit, but literally, and even if we take it out of church, when we talk about black culture, I’ma be real with you and tell you that black culture has never really been one that has embraced the LGBTQIA community,” Crockett said in a recent appearance at a black church.

“This is just a reality. So I had to go around the country and educate people about what immigrants do for this country or the fact that we are a country of immigrants. The fact is ain't none of y’all trying to go and farm right now,” she continued. “We done pickin’ cotton. We are. You can’t pay us enough to find a plantation.”

Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” isn’t surprised in the slightest.

“Jasmine Crockett is at it again, appears to be speaking inside of a black church, and she wants to talk about how we done picking cotton and that’s basically the job of illegal immigrants, and this is all being met with applause,” Whitlock says.

“It’s illogical, it’s stupid, it’s denigrating work for one, and pretending as if somehow we as black people have risen above manual labor. And my belief is all work is honorable and worthy,” he continues, adding, “And then she’s also scolding, inside of a church, black people for not embracing the LGBTQIA+.”

“Not only do I find that stupid and silly inside of a black church, but I don’t even think it’s true. I think black has become the new gay, and the church has kind of just looked the other way,” he adds.

Shemeka Michelle finds Crockett’s tirade tired and disrespectful as well.

“It’s funny to me that they would allow someone like Jasmine Crockett to stand in the pulpit and be disrespectful to people, our ancestors. They are always talking about ‘the ancestors, the ancestors,’ but then they disrespect them every chance they get,” Michelle says.

“For her to say, ‘We done picking cotton,’” she continues, “You never picked cotton. You’ve never picked cotton unless it’s the thread out of the braids that you have so you could put that fat wig on your head.”

“I think it’s disrespectful when people who’ve lived very privileged lives start to act as if they were ever slaves, that they were ever whipped or beaten. It’s a joke,” she adds.

