3 times America was great in the past

Greatness was achieved last night in the form of Donald Trump’s historical comeback to regain the Oval Office after being persecuted relentlessly by the left.

Trump’s re-election echoes other times in American history when our nation could be characterized as truly great.

Jason Whitlock reflects fondly on the past as he celebrates a Trump victory.

“When Robert E. Lee surrendered to Ulysses S. Grant — tell me America wasn't great on that day,” says Whitlock, referencing the agreement that would end slavery that took place on April 9, 1865, at Appomattox Court House in Virginia.

“We needed to end slavery. It was an abomination that needed to be ended, and it was. Great day,” he adds.

Another great time in American history is dedicated to the Wright brothers, who invented the airplane.

“America used to be the birthplace of all this innovation. You tell me America wasn’t great when men were out creating and doing things that have benefited the rest of society?” he asks rhetorically.

And while he knows he’ll catch some flak for this one, Whitlock knows that America was also great when “black people were not obsessed with living in proximity to white people.”

“There was a time when black people weren't sitting around going, ‘Oh my God, I'm gonna make it to heaven as soon as I move into a white neighborhood; oh, all of my prayers will be answered as soon as I get to go to an all-white school.’ There was a time when that was not the priority of black people. That was a great time,” says Whitlock, adding, “That's not me calling for segregation; that's me calling for a return to sanity.”

“You know what the priority was then in the 1920s, '30s, '40s, and '50s for black people and for Americans?” he asks.

“Family. That was a great time. Your survival, your success in life was predicated on building a great family, sustaining a family, developing and nurturing your children. That was the priority, and that was a great time.”

