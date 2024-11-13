Jason Whitlock makes HUGE bet with Deion Sanders: 'I’m going to fly myself to …'

Jason Whitlock hasn’t been quiet about his dislike for Deion Sanders and the program he’s built at the University of Colorado Boulder.

For starters, he doesn’t appreciate “Deion's approach to coaching because he packages it and wraps it and sells it in a Christian package, and there's nothing Christian about Deion's approach.”

From the “rappers in the locker room” and Deion’s “worship of his son” to his “treatment of the players” and “the radical materialism he promotes,” Whitlock sees only secularism in Coach Prime's personal conduct and his football program.

Before the season began, he predicted that Colorado would perform poorly. However, the Buffaloes are having an excellent season thus far. They’re currently 7-2.

Even so, Jason is confident that “people are gloating too soon.”

“I'm going to predict — and I mean this in all seriousness — they're going to lose two of their next three games and might lose all three … Utah, Kansas, and Oklahoma State,” he says.

In fact, Whitlock is so confident in his hypothesis that he’s willing to make a bet.

“If the Colorado Buffaloes finish better than 8-4 in the regular season, I'm going to fly myself to whatever bowl game they're playing, dress myself in Colorado gear, and sit in the stands, no matter where it is, and cheer on the Colorado Buffaloes. That's how confident I am,” he says.

That’s not to say Whitlock is incapable of giving credit where credit is due, however.

He acknowledges that Colorado, despite his predictions, has improved significantly since last season.

“This team has improved, and I was wrong about the level of improvement they would see in year two — dead wrong about that,” he admits, adding that Deion’s son, Shedeur, is also a “top-flight quarterback” who has “handled himself significantly better than he did a year ago.”

Even so, the Colorado Buffaloes “have not improved nearly as much as you think, and that will show up in these last three games,” Whitlock reiterates.

To hear the why behind Jason’s prediction, watch the clip above.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.