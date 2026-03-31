Jason Whitlock: Ryan Clark PLATFORMS ignorance while dissing Cam Newton

When BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock was invited onto Cam Newton’s “4th & 1” podcast, he wasn’t expecting to have such an eye-opening and civil conversation.

However, not everyone else saw it that way.

“Ryan Clark is arguing that Cam Newton interviewing, engaging with me was platforming evil,” Whitlock says, before playing a clip of Clark briefly explaining his position.

“I don’t want to platform evil. I don’t want to platform hate. I don’t want to platform dissension just because,” Clark said on “The Pivot” podcast.

Whitlock points out that one of Clark’s issues with him has been his questioning of ESPN host Stephen A. Smith’s past.

“Me questioning a journalist about things they’ve said publicly,” Whitlock scoffs. “That’s where Ryan Clark draws a line in the sand.”

“Cut out all the phoniness and fakeness. Ryan, you don’t like me ... because I called out the BS of you going on national TV pretending to cry because some white woman your son doesn’t know, you don’t know, allegedly called him the N-word,” Whitlock comments.

“That was some fake BS you did for clicks, for attention,” he continues, “the same thing you’re accusing Cam Newton of doing.”

“Ryan Clark, you’re a hypocrite,” he says. “If I’m evil and you’re good, the world is upside down.”

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