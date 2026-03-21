Jason Whitlock SLAMS WNBA's new CBA as 'more welfare money’ fueled by Caitlin Clark and the ‘alphabet agenda’

After years of a media-driven pressure campaign over pay and treatment, WNBA players have secured a significant salary increase. On March 18, the league and its players' union (WNBPA) announced their verbal/tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining deal that will dramatically increase player salaries by tying pay to revenue shares.

But given that the WNBA has long been financially propped up by the NBA and has only recently started generating enough revenue to trigger player revenue sharing (and potentially turn profitable), Jason Whitlock sees the league’s new deal as undeserved welfare disguised as earned success.

“Nothing that happened with the WNBA and their CBA agreement had anything to do with proper business or these women getting what they're owed or what they've earned or what they deserve. This is being given to them to execute an agenda,” he says.

On this episode of “Fearless,” Whitlock exposes the corruption behind this new WNBA agreement and calls out ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith for pandering to the “alphabet agenda.”

“They want the next group of leaders to all be in support of the alphabet movement, the disruption of the nuclear family, the destruction of the nuclear family, the destruction of a Christian culture, and so they are making alphabet mafia soldiers the heroes and leaders for your kids,” says Whitlock. “That's what this is all about.”

He pokes fun at ESPN's Stephen A. Smith for enthusiastically celebrating the landmark deal on a recent episode of “First Take,” during which he praised Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm forward and president of the players' union) for her leadership, telling her sister Chiney Ogwumike that Nneka "has set a standard," "deserves to be applauded," and that the agreement is "a damn good deal.”

But the truth, says Whitlock, is that this deal had nothing to do with Nneka Ogwumike or any genuine achievement.

“Two things are responsible for them getting overpaid: Caitlin Clark and the alphabet agenda," he says.

“We just gave the welfare sport more welfare money. The WNBA is a welfare sport. It's no different than women's soccer. That was a welfare sport for 40 or 50 years,” Whitlock continues, exposing the pattern of “take money away from men, give it to women” to create “more lesbian feminist leadership.”

He accuses Smith of pandering to the WNBA: “He’s applauding it out of arrogance, foolishness, the desire to remain in power, the desire to remain in the good graces of the feminist and the alphabet mafia people that actually control his salary, control his platform.”

“This is what selling out looks like.”

To hear more of Whitlock’s commentary, watch the video above.

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