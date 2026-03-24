Jason Whitlock: Why white college kids are taking the NCAA Tournament by storm

The landscape of college basketball is changing, and after noticing a larger amount of standout white players flooding the courts during this year’s NCAA Tournament, BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock has a theory as to why that is.

“The same thing that’s going on in the NBA is going on in college basketball. You got Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic and Cooper Flagg running around everywhere all over college basketball,” Whitlock begins.

“This is the exciting whites storming the NCAA Tournament, and no one wants to talk about it. No one wants to know how we got here. Let me go a cut deeper about what’s going on here as well because it’s not just the players,” he says, pointing out that there are no black American coaches in the Sweet 16.

“Kelvin Sampson, we’ll claim him as a coach of color. You guys know Kelvin Sampson’s one of my favorite people. He’s Native American, but things have gotten so bad for black coaches that we have to pretend like Kelvin Sampson is a black American coach. He’s not,” he continues.

Whitlock believes none of this will be discussed because “it’s all connected to a bigger issue in the black community” that he points out is off limits.

“And that’s the fact that there’s a leadership problem in black America. And that’s because black America has a matriarchal culture. We’re led by women. Women are not great leaders. Period. End of story,” he explains.

“They keep shoving it and slamming it down your throats that these queens, black and white, and particularly lesbians, they’re great leaders. They’re just like men. And I keep telling you all, look at what’s happening to black America,” he continues.

"That’s the take today that no one else is going to make or give you or ask you to marinate on. But it is so crystal clear and so obvious,” he adds.

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