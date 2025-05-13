Jordon Hudson just doing her job? Cowherd DEFENDS infamous age-gap couple

The recent CBS interview with Bill Belichick, where his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson interrupted to steer the conversation, has been the subject of some serious controversy the past couple of weeks — but one sports commentator is standing by Belichick’s side.

Colin Cowherd recently defended the couple on his show, “The Herd,” where he admitted that the interview was “cringy” but explained that Hudson is just doing her job.

“She’s his PR director. She’s Bill’s influencer, which he didn’t need in the NFL, but you actually do in college. I thought this was kind of a cringy thing, but she is multiple things for Bill. Assistant, girlfriend, social media producer, PR handler. She fills a lot of roles, and people are kind of uncomfortable with it,” Cowherd said.

“Sometimes in life, you don’t have to wear a headset to call plays. She’s calling plays for Bill, which he didn’t need in the NFL, but he actually does in college football where players now select you,” he continued.

“As I watched this interview, I thought, ‘Oh, I’ve watched interviews like this, CEOs have people like Jordon Hudson.’ You know, presidents, politicians, senators, governors, media execs, they all have people like Jordon Hudson,’” he added.

Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” isn’t quite on the same page.

“I’ve seen it, too, and Monica Lewinsky was not a PR director, she was an intern,” Whitlock says, adding, “Colin left out a description here of her, you know, one of her titles is concubine, I believe. And so he left that out.”

“Yeah, this may be his worst take since the ‘party of joy,’” BlazeTV contributor Steve Kim chimes in. “If she was just in the background, and we never really saw her, I don’t think most people would even care about this anymore.”

“The issue becomes, or is becoming, that she is becoming more and more of an influence, and it just looks kind of strange,” he adds.

