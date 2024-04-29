Kanye West launches porn site

Kanye West made waves in the Christian conservative community when he began declaring his love for and allegiance to God — but now that is all being called into question.

West shockingly announced plans to launch “Yeezy Porn,” before he subsequently deleted his social media.

The trailer for his new porn site simply revealed a message that read, “Yeezy porn is cumming,” while a woman said “Go to yeezy.com.”

“Kanye West is now one of the biggest celebrity disappointments of my lifetime,” Jason Whitlock says, sounding defeated. “I defended Kanye, had hope for Kanye, thought he was in a battle with his demons and with fame, the most powerful drug.”

“I was rooting for him,” Whitlock continues, adding that Kanye’s “clearly lost that battle” and has “turned his life fully over to Satan.”

Shemeka Michelle is also disappointed and tells Whitlock that she “was rooting for him as well.”

“It’s unfortunate because literally all Kanye has to do is make good music. He has very loyal fans that really like his music,” Michelle says, noting that “Yeezy Porn” was hardly the beginning of his downfall.

“All of that stuff in your mouth that makes you look like your breath stinks, having your wife walking around half naked, covering your face, all of these antics he does not need,” she says. “It’s unfortunate that he feels like he has to get into all of these other things to get attention.”

“Can we not at this point conclude that that's really is all Kanye is — an attention w**re?” Whitlock says.

