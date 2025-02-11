Is Kanye 'getting arrested soon'? Recent social media activity might contain clues

American rapper and pop culture icon Kanye West, who often goes by Ye, seems to have gone full-blown "cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs." His recent social media activity doubling down on his past anti-Semitic comments, praising Hitler, calling for the pardoning of Sean "Diddy" Combs, and claiming “dominion” over his wife, Bianca Censori, who wore a fully nude dress to the Grammys allegedly at Kanye’s insistence, has everyone deeply concerned about the music mogul's cognitive state.

Jason Whitlock, who once gave Kanye the benefit of the doubt for his unabashed Donald Trump advocacy and his short-lived Christian music era, says he’s now "embarrassed" he ever defended the artist.

“Kanye has crashed and burned, and I will never take him seriously again,” he says.

" Fearless" contributor Shemeka Michelle argues that Ye’s social media stunt, which culminated in his account either being deleted or taken down by X, is likely a desperate plea for attention.

“Something must be coming down the pike. Maybe he has a new album coming out,” she speculates.

Jason, however, has a different theory: Kanye “might be getting arrested soon.”

He points to two tweets as evidence. In the first one, Ye claimed that “GOING TO JAIL IS A VERY ACHIEVEABLE GOAL.” In the second, he said, “Donald Trump, PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF.”

“Is he perhaps saying, ‘Hey, I'm next on the chopping block'?" asks Jason.

Maybe “he's putting this all out there so that he can blame and point a finger that ‘oh, it was a conspiracy against me and people were tired of my criticism of the Jews and so they locked me up. I'm persecuted just like Diddy,”’ he theorizes. “He may be trying to get out ahead of the news cycle.”

Given the sexual degeneracy we’ve already seen from Kanye, Jason says there’s a very real possibility that after living for so long with “no control over his sexual lust,” he’s fallen “into some sort of illegality.”

To hear more of his theory, watch the clip above.

