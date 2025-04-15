LeBron James ‘dolls up’ for Barbie, EMASCULATES his brand

If the trend of men fighting to play in women’s sports wasn’t enough, men’s sports stars are now being immortalized as Barbie dolls — and LeBron James is first on the list.

Mattel has announced that the NBA superstar is officially its first-ever Barbie “Kenbassador.”

“As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication,” James said in a statement about the partnership. “Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to.”

“That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honor. It’s an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness,” he concluded.

Jason Whitlock and Shemeka Michelle of “Fearless” aren’t too concerned with the partnership, but they aren’t certain it’s a good move.

“I think he’s a decent role model for young black kids, and that depends on whether or not he was actually at those Diddy parties,” Michelle tells Whitlock. “That’s going to muddy up everything."

“This LeBron doll will probably be a house husband,” she adds.

“I think that if LeBron’s brand were as strong as it was supposed to be, they would have done some doll through Nike and some LeBron James action figure through Nike,” Whitlock says. “But because his brand isn’t that strong, he’s partnered with Barbie.”

“He’s trying to somewhat leech off their audience and their brand,” he continues. “He can’t get there; he’s so polarized his own brand that he needs to partner with Barbie. And it sounds like I’m being hyper negative towards LeBron, but I’m just telling you the facts.”

Whitlock believes that James’ brand isn’t reaching as many as it would “if he had chosen the Michael Jordan lane” and stayed out of politics.

“But he’s been out here trying an MLK Ultra,” Whitlock adds.

