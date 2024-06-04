North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson's FEARLESS truth: Only the power hungry 'WANT' to be politicians

Fearless Army Roll Call is a gathering of men who put on the full armor of God to take a stand against the evil forces destroying American culture — and this year’s event blew the last one out of the water.

“I had high expectations for Roll Call, it exceeded all of my expectations,” Jason Whitlock says.

Every speaker was inspiring beyond all measure, but one speech in particular left Whitlock and the audience in awe. That speech was from North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, and it was packed with truth.

"Let me tell you something about your elected officials,” Robinson began. “Ask them why they want to be an elected official and see what they say."

"The key word in that is 'want.' There should be no want in political offices. Nobody should be sitting on the city council because they want to be powerful, because they want control, because they want the political goodies that come along with it."

"No one should be sitting in our nation's Capitol because they want to be an elected official. That's the problem right now. People want to be an elected official. They want to pop their collar and they want people to open the door for them. They want everybody to know their names and they want to get rich."

"An elected official to me should be like a young man on June 6, 1944, in a Higgins Boat headed toward Normandy beach. I want you to imagine your ability to go to that young man and ask, 'Why in the world do you want to do this?'"

"And imagine what that young man would say to you. He would say, 'I don't want to do this, but you see back home the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor and Hitler is murdering his way across Europe. I'm not here because I want to be. I'm here because I have to be. It is my duty as an American, as a man, as a Christian, to be here to serve, even if means laying down my life.'"

"That needs to be the attitude of our elected officials in this nation,” he finished.

Whitlock and Delano Squires are beyond impressed.

“Mark Robinson I feel really held his own,” Squires says to Whitlock. “How he was able to talk about the essence of manhood and fuse it with a message of what we should be looking for from our politicians, which is fewer people who are self-serving and more people who are willing to sacrifice for the people.”