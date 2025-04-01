Meet LeBron James’ #1 puppet master

LeBron James’ influence extends far beyond the basketball court. The superstar’s voice is regularly heard in the social and political arena as well.

Is everything LeBron spouts off indicative of his personal beliefs? Or is he just being controlled by his puppet masters?

Jason Whitlock speculates it’s the latter.

The first person who comes to Jason’s mind is Adam Mendelsohn, longtime adviser and spokesperson for James.

“You'll hear a lot of stories out front that it's Rich Paul and Maverick Carter. … That's LeBron's inner circle, but behind the scenes everybody knows Adam Mendelsohn is who controls Lebron James,” he says.

Mendelsohn, along with Ari Emanuel, the CEO of media agency giant Endeavor: “They run the clown show,” Jason argues, adding that these two are experts at working with “useful idiots like LeBron James.”

Even something like LeBron cursing on national television knowing there are children watching is “not an accident,” he says.

Back in 2024, the Los Angeles Times ran a story titled “LeBron Inc: The collective that’s bigger than basketball.” The celebratory piece named Rich Paul, Maverick Carter, Randy Mims, Savannah James (LeBron’s wife), Paul Wachter, and Adam Mendelsohn, along with others, as the key players calling the shots in LeBron’s life.

“This is like the diversity, equity, and inclusion list of who's controlling or influencing or helping LeBron James,” says Jason.

After heralding Paul, Carter, and Mims as LeBron’s “brothers from different mothers,” the article almost half-heartedly mentions Mendelsohn, who Jason argues should be, if truth were important to the L.A. Times, front and center in the piece.

To hear more of Jason’s analysis, watch the clip above.

