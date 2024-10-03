Meet the four titans spearheading the 'cis rights movement' that just might 'save America'

Some of the biggest names in the sports industry are leading a movement to protect female athletes against men competing in women’s sports, and yet the story is getting a shocking lack of coverage.

While he’s appalled that this revolution isn’t making headlines, Jason Whitlock is thrilled that the movement is gaining momentum anyway.

“[Riley Gaines] is the leader of the cis rights movement. She is the Rosa Parks, the first woman to take a major stand,” he says.

As for Caitlin Clark, Jason says, she “isn’t outspoken” but is nonetheless “unintentionally being a leader.”

“Caitlin Clark has stood her ground, taken the blow, the arrows, the smearing of her and her fan base” in a league that is “hostile ... to cisgender women.”

“She's dealt with all the racist comments from Sheryl Swoopes ... she hasn’t bowed to A’ja Wilson and all the people that [say], ‘Admit your white privilege,”’ says Jason, adding, “I don't know where Caitlin Clark stands ... but I know what she represents.”

“Caitlin Clark is the Jackie Robinson of the cis rights movement,” he says.

According to Jason, the other two women spearheading the movement are Sage Steele and Samantha Ponder.

“Sage Steele and Samantha Ponder [are] two titans of the media, two heavyweights at ESPN. They sacrificed their jobs and their careers to stand up for women,” Jason praises, adding that these two women were let go “because they wouldn't bow to the LGBTQIA+ transgender insanity.”

“Sage Steele, Samantha Ponder — they're John Carlos and Tommie Smith,” he adds, referencing two Olympic athletes who competed at the 1968 Summer Olympics and used their platforms to stand against racism.

While the cis rights movement is geared toward preventing biological men from competing in women’s athletic divisions, Jason says, “It is so much bigger than sports.”

“I do think that this is the movement that could save America,” he says.

To hear more, watch the episode above.

