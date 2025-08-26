MMA fighter unleashes rampage on wrestler in viral video

A disturbing video from a pro wrestling event in California shows the MMA-fighting son of UFC great Quinton “Rampage” Jackson attacking a wrestler in the ring to the point that he appeared unconscious.

Raja Jackson hopped into the ring to take down Syko Stu at KnokX Pro’s KnokXperience event on Saturday in Sun Valley. Stu had allegedly hit Jackson in the head with a can outside the venue earlier in the night, and Jackson saw his moment and took it.

Jackson’s father came to his defense in a post on X.

“I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler (Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable,” Rampage Jackson wrote . “Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his ‘payback’ in the ring. ... It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this.”

“I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, im [sic] deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith. That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation.”

“It looks bad,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock comments on “Jason Whitlock Harmony.” “This looks like another one of these black fatigue videos. Holy cow. What could have happened that would provoke Rampage’s son to hop into the ring and to pummel this man in this way?”

However, the incident was livestreamed to Jackson’s Kick account — where he was explaining what he was going to do to Stu beforehand to an audience.

“He’s a streamer on a stream, talking to an audience, and he’s trying to become famous. He’s trying to build up his stream. ... He’s getting gassed up for conflict because that’s what works in this new world we’ve created, this social media matrix,” Whitlock explains.

“This feels like a publicity stunt that went too far,” he says, “got out of hand.”

“You’d be shocked at what desperate people, unskilled people, unprepared people will do in pursuit of fortune and fame,” he adds.

