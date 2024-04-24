Stephen A. Smith DEFENDS Donald Trump, but is it legit?

Stephen A. Smith is under fire again, but it’s not for a reason one might think. Rather, Smith spoke out in defense of former president Donald Trump.

“Black folks find him relatable because what he’s going through is similar to what black Americans have gone through,” Smith told Sean Hannity on a Fox News segment.

“He wasn’t lying, he was telling the truth. When you see the law, law enforcement, the court system, and everything else being exercised against him, it is something that black folks throughout this nation can relate to with some of our historic, iconic figures — we’ve seen that happen throughout society,” he continued.

Smith then took to his own podcast to explain himself, telling his audience that he was asked a question — and he simply answered it.

Jason Whitlock isn’t buying it and believes Smith is just trying to “build up his YouTube channel.”

“If you’re gonna’ make statements like that, which are very bold, you have to be able to take the heat. And Stephen A. Smith is realizing this is much different than debating whether LeBron James is greater than Michael Jordan,” Steve Kim says. However, he doesn’t have a problem with Smith’s original statement.

“Don’t be upset at Stephen A. Smith for amplifying his own view,” he says, noting there’s a grain of truth to what Smith told Hannity.

As a black man with a platform himself, Whitlock knows that those critical of what Smith said are often guilty of believing that all people of a certain race should hold similar political beliefs.

“Their job is to make sure that anybody black in the public space, we’re all on the same note.”

