Stephen A. Smith-LeBron James BEEF promotes the dark side of ‘black culture’

ESPN host and apparent presidential hopeful Stephen A. Smith has been beefing with LeBron James, and Jason Whitlock can’t help but feel like it’s all a little “gay” — especially considering that Smith’s public comments on the matter have been laced with uncalled-for profanity.

“There’s no one sitting back saying, ‘Hey man, let’s handle this like a chess game. Let’s use logic. Women are controlled by emotion; we’re men. We’re going to play a game of chess.’ There’s no one saying that,” Whitlock says.

“Stephen A. Smith barely weighs 160 pounds and he’s trying to act like he’s some tough guy,” he continues. “Cut it out.”

And Smith’s history doesn’t help.

“Stephen A. Smith is possibly the biggest fraud they’ve ever seen in the sports world. They know he lied about a college basketball career, they know he’s a pathological liar, but they all sat there,” Whitlock says, “and acted like they were listening to someone who had figured out how to cure cancer.”

“No one with any type of biblical worldview, no one with any type of, ‘Hey, I’ve got larger responsibilities to my kids, to my wife or baby-mama, to my mother, parents, father, family, to God, my employer,’ no one is injecting any of that into the conversation,” he continues.

Whitlock notes that while young people are watching Smith and taking their cues from him, it’s only going to “lead them into a mindset and a way of carrying themselves that will get them into further and further trouble.”

“Just remember, all of these guys, they’re all pro-black. They’re the people that are out trying to save black people; they’re keeping it real for the culture,” he continues.

“Well, what is the culture? The culture is death, and that’s what they’re keeping it real for. They will help you follow and adhere to the death culture, where black people shoot and kill each other and have constant conflict,” he adds.

