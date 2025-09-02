The REAL reason Crimson died: Why Alabama’s problems go way deeper than Kalen DeBoer’s poor performance against Florida State

On Saturday, August 30, the Florida State Seminoles, who finished last season with a dismal 2-10 record, pulled off a shocking victory against No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide. The underdogs dominated with a revamped offense led by new quarterback Tommy Castellanos, who accounted for 230 total yards and a touchdown, and a defense that stifled Alabama’s running game, limiting the team to 74 rushing yards.

The Seminoles’ triumph sent shock waves through college football, marking a stunning start to the season.

Furious Alabama fans are venting over head coach Kalen DeBoer’s performance, with some speculating about raising nearly $70 million to cover the buyout of his $87 million contract. Amid this unrest, rumors have swirled about legendary former coach Nick Saban returning to the sidelines or former NFL coach Jon Gruden being considered as a replacement.

“Kalen DeBoer may need to go. Nick Saban probably would be an upgrade. ... Josh Gruden would be a significant upgrade and an incredible story,” Jason Whitlock agrees.

But Alabama’s woes go way deeper than a “coaching problem,” he says.

The Crimson Tide’s biggest issue is something mainstream media would never dare address: Its obsession with LGBTQ+ activism overshadows winning football games.

“The BLM LGBTQIA+ silent P alphabet mafia is ruining sports,” Jason says.

Wide receiver Ryan Williams, the Tide’s best player, he says, is an “alphabet soldier” who’s driving the culture at Alabama.

Not only does Williams regularly don painted fingernails, but he entered the Seminoles’ Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday carrying a stuffed T. rex, which is some kind of “anxiety doll.”

“And you’re wondering why the team is soft,” Jason scoffs.

“When your sexual identity and your desire to show off your feminine side, your womanly side, your alternative lifestyle side becomes the agenda, you got a problem that will affect the entire locker room,” he says.

“The head coach has to walk around on eggshells. He can’t talk the way that he used to talk because the best player might be offended.”

“Feminine energy doesn’t win football games. ... Toxic masculinity and energy — that’s what wins football games,” he says.

As long as Alabama allows its “soft” culture to fester, its football will be subpar, he argues.

To hear more of his commentary, watch the video above.

