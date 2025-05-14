‘These people are demons’: Day 1 of the Diddy trial has exposed rap culture

Rap mogul and Bad Boy Records founder Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial has finally begun.

The rapper has pleaded not guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

“Opening statements from both the prosecution and the defense, some testimony from two, I believe, male strippers/escorts. It was pretty salacious,” Jason Whitlock of “Jason Whitlock Harmony” comments.

While the trial and its contents thus far have been disturbing, Whitlock believes it exposes not just Diddy, but rap culture in general.

“My first and initial takeaway is that this society that we’ve built, where entertainers — and particularly in the rap music world — but in the music industry in general, we shower millions upon millions of dollars on entertainers, and there’s a level of power that comes along with showering that much money on entertainers,” he explains.

“And this is the issue with showering all this great wealth on athletes and entertainers. We’re not showering it on scientists and inventors and doctors and people that contribute,” he continues. “We’re showering it on people that entertain. And so now they spend all their time trying to entertain themselves — a lot of times sexually.”

“And so none of this is surprising,” he says. “And when you build a particular form of music that’s based off of prison culture and prison values, what do you think they’re going to do with all this money and power you’ve handed over to them?”

They’re not going to use that money and power to build homes for the poor or serve their communities.

“No, they’re going to use their money to buy gold chains, to buy sex slaves, and to host lavish drug-filled drunken parties,” Whitlock says.

“Anybody that wants to deny the wickedness, the evilness, the debauchery, the depravity, the nihilism of this music and the people that they’re putting up as, ‘Hey, take these people seriously. These are your leaders,’” he continues. “These are criminals, unrepentant criminals, and they’re degenerates.”

“They’ve normalized a behavior that’s demonic, and just following the early parts of this trial and what comes out of it, it just reconfirms in my mind, these people need to be called demons. That’s what they are,” he adds.

