Trump endorses Stephen A. Smith for president — but is it a trick?

While talking to Bill O’Reilly and Andrew Cuomo on “News Nation,” Stephen A. Smith received a presidential endorsement that no one was expecting.

President Donald Trump called into the show to endorse Smith as a 2028 presidential nominee.

“Stephen A. Smith may run for president, as you know,” O’Reilly told Trump over the phone. “Do you have any advice for Stephen A. if he launches the run?”

“No, Stephen A., he’s a good guy, he’s a smart guy, I love watching him, he’s got great entertainment skills, which is very important. People watch him. You know, a lot of these Democrats I watch, I say, ‘They have no chance.’ I’ve been pretty good at picking people and picking candidates, and I will tell you, I’d love to see him run,” Trump said to cheers from the studio audience.

“Boom,” Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” says. “Donald Trump has joined Stephen A. Smith’s campaign for the presidency in 2028. Doesn’t surprise me.”

“But it does surprise me that they’re paying the guy $20 million a year at ESPN and he doesn’t even have to pay attention to sports,” he continues, “He’s out campaigning for president.”

BlazeTV contributors Steve Kim and T.J. Moe are glad Trump is endorsing Smith.

“I’m with Donald Trump,” Kim says. “I hope he runs for president, please let it be. Please. In fact, let his running mate be Jazzy Jazz Ratchet. That’s a dream party ticket for me. So yes, I endorse the endorsement of Donald J. Trump.”

“I had the same thought,” Moe chimes in. “Trump’s baiting him into it. It’s no different than what I heard yesterday, Beto O’Rourke came out and said, ‘If the people of Texas want me to run for the Senate, I will run.’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, I will donate and contribute to your campaign because it will guarantee another conservative maintains Texas.’”

“That’s what I think Donald Trump’s doing here,” he adds.

