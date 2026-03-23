Jason Whitlock EXPOSES the truth about interview with Cam Newton

When BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock sat down with Cam Newton on “4th & 1,” the result was more than just a heated debate; it was a revealing and surprising dialogue — despite their well-known differences.

The pair engaged in a respectful conversation that left Whitlock with the feeling that it was a rare moment where two opinionated men with fundamental disagreements were able to understand each other.

“I’m so glad that I agreed to appear on Cam Newton’s ‘4th & 1’ program,” Whitlock begins. “It was an opportunity for me to show a fuller picture of myself, takes me out of my comfort zone, and was an opportunity for me to get a bit more insight into Cam Newton.”

“I thought it was a very healthy discussion. I thought it was a very entertaining discussion. I thought it was a very authentic discussion, and I tip my hat to Cam Newton,” he continues.

Whitlock points out that not only was it “authentic” but that it was one of the first times he’s seen two black men who have almost nothing in common ideologically — and have a fair amount of tension in their relationship to boot — sit down together and have a “respectful” conversation.

And Steve Kim agrees, telling Whitlock that he “really enjoyed that interview.”

“On a global scale, this is like Reagan and Gorbachev coming together, and you guys tore down that wall. I actually think you guys might have a little bit, dare I say it, a friendship,” Kim jokes.

“I can honestly say, at least from what I observed ... I thought he came away with a clearer understanding and a heightened respect for you, Jason, as a person, after that conversation,” he adds.

Shemeka Michelle also believes the pair had an “excellent conversation,” but she admits there were moments of frustration.

“There were times that I was on the edge of my seat, a little bit frustrated by Cam’s explanation, and I feel like he wasn’t bending sometimes the way I wanted him to bend or actually understand your point of view,” Michelle tells Whitlock.

Michelle also notes that she saw a different side of Whitlock in the interview.

“When you’re on ‘Fearless,’ I don’t think you’re very confrontational. Like there are times when I think you could have body slammed a few people. I’m not going to name any names. Like you really could have given them a verbal body slam, but you were kind,” Michelle says.

“But this time, I feel like you didn’t do that. You were in a different space, and I just saw a different Jason,” she adds.

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