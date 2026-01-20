Whitlock: Female athletes are CHAOS agents destroying women’s sports from within

Women’s basketball is not doing great, and BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock believes it has a lot to do with the feminist attitude of the players — which has led to the failure of making their new Unrivaled basketball league a must-watch.

This new league is a three-versus-three women’s basketball league that WNBA players started last year to play in their off season.

“This is year two. The ratings have absolutely collapsed. There’s 50, 60 thousand people watching these Unrivaled basketball games. Last year, I think 2, 300, 400 thousand people were watching. It is a horrendous product, ... and it’s not surprising to me that it would collapse,” Whitlock explains on “Fearless.”

“Players in the WNBA are causing the collapse of the WNBA, causing the collapse of women’s sports. This is an inside job by the actual players in women’s athletics. They are destroying themselves and their own league. They are destroying women’s sports,” he adds.

Whitlock believes this is a reflection of “matriarchal leadership.”

“They’re not leaders; they’re chaos agents. ... They are actually destroying themselves,” he says.

Whitlock also points out that almost all of the famous women in sports — save Caitlin Clark — have adopted the gender-fluid, race-worshipping, lesbian lifestyle — making them horrific role models for young girls.

“Because Caitlin Clark didn’t fit the lesbian stereotype, she hadn’t adopted the lesbian lifestyle, and because she’s white, the lesbians and the jealous, angry black women have ganged up on her, pushed her out, and made all sports fans deal with, like, ‘Who are these people we’re supporting?’” Whitlock explains.

And this phenomenon is not central to just basketball, but also women’s soccer players like Megan Rapinoe.

“Do I really want Megan Rapinoe as a role model for young girls? These women are insane,” Whitlock says. “And so, I’m sitting here applauding the collapse of the WNBA.”



“This Unrivaled league and the ratings are an embarrassment,” he says. “They’re a statement about how little interest there actually is in women’s basketball beyond Caitlin Clark.”

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.