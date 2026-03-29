Whitlock: Is ‘Money’ Mayweather out of money? Boxing legend re-enters ring at 49 because he’s been ‘living for the culture.’

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather, 49, is set to come out of retirement and re-enter the professional ring after a bout against Mike Tyson this spring. According to his official statement, he “still [has] what it takes to set more records,” but in the sports media world, rumors are swirling that “Money” Mayweather is actually just broke.

“All across social media, there are rumors and stories coming out about Floyd Mayweather — him auctioning off property, him being in bankruptcy, him being out of money, and that’s why he’s going to fight Mike Tyson,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says.

He displays a tweet from Richard Allison that captures the wildest claims about Mayweather’s lavish spending habits:

“He’s blown it all. And now at 49 years old, he’s got to go back into the boxing ring and continue to fight because he’s in a lot of debt,” Whitlock says.

There’s a way to enjoy the fruit of one’s labor without allowing it to consume you, he argues, pointing to basketball GOAT Michael Jordan as the best example.

“Michael Jordan didn’t want to be relatable; [he] wanted to be helpful and have a good time. You can do both. Michael Jordan has played golf everywhere; he’s gambled everywhere, but he’s also taken time to be helpful,” Whitlock says, pointing to the four family medical clinics Jordan has opened in North Carolina specifically for uninsured or underinsured patients.

Mayweather, on the other hand, has only been “living for the culture,” he says.

“The culture doesn’t reward anybody. It steals and destroys. ... Don’t be Floyd Mayweather.”

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