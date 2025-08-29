Whitlock: Lies are far more dangerous than guns

A mass shooting carried out by the trans-identifying man Robin Westman has revealed that lies are far more dangerous than guns — despite the left’s unwavering belief that the two are flipped.

“A lot of people are evaluating the transgender angle of this, and it’s worthy of evaluation, but it’s really just a symptom of a much larger problem. And it’s a larger problem of the lies that we have introduced into American society, the lies of convenience that we tell in the name of tolerance, in the name of inclusion,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock explains on “Fearless.”

“Lies are actually the source of wickedness and evil. Lies are what got America in this place. Lies are more dangerous than guns,” he continues.

And Whitlock points out that in Minnesota, those who thrive on leftist lies are in control.

“Minnesota is a crazy place. ... But trust me, if we were willing as Christians — so-called, self-professed Christians — if we were willing to live out the truth and the wisdom expressed in the Bible, Jacob Frey, George Floyd ... this new guy from Somalia, Muslim that’s running for mayor, Ilhan Omar ... they wouldn’t exist. Their lies would be intolerable to us,” Whitlock says.

“These lies are the slippery slope that will create tragedy after tragedy after tragedy. Our children will be more unsafe. We’re going to create more evil, wicked nutjobs and not get them the help that they need. And the help that they need is the truth,” he continues.

The truth for Robert Westman — who had changed his name to “Robin” Westman — is that he was not a woman and would never be one.

But the left refuses to point out the lie.

“These lies that we keep telling ourselves fuel a culture of deceit. And if Jesus Christ and the Bible are the source of truth, anything that stands in the way of truth is evil and wicked. It’s the antithesis of a biblical Christian obedient worldview,” Whitlock says.

“This is so obvious,” he continues, “but it’s also very dangerous because once you go down this path, once you start having this conversation and you start evaluating things from like, okay, are we serving Jesus Christ as our Lord and savior? And if we’re not, what are we really doing? And who are our real allies?”

“People don’t want to have these discussions because it could cost them money," he says. "It could cost them reputation in the world."

