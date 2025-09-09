'They're all hot garbage': Whitlock goes NUCLEAR on the WNBA

In a devastating blow to Indiana Fever fans everywhere, Caitlin Clark announced she won’t be returning to play for the rest of the season.

“I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season. I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling,” Clark wrote in a post on X.

“I want to thank everyone who had my back through the uncertainty. This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans have continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective,” she continued.

“I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the Playoffs,” she added.

After hearing the news, BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock is officially done with the WNBA.

“She got injured at some point in July. Hasn’t played for two months. Basically has disappeared. Hasn’t talked to the media at all. Did an interview with Sue Bird. This has been the strangest injury absence of a superstar player,” Whitlock says, adding, “This has been a joke, and the WNBA has in my view blown its opportunity.”

“What transpired this year in the WNBA and with Caitlin Clark is the biggest fumble in the history of sports. Women have been fighting for 60 years. ‘We want a place in sports. We want to be the biggest stars in sports.' And they finally get the biggest star in sports, and it’s Caitlin Clark,” he continues.

“They hate her. They beat her up and brutalize her. But here’s what's even worse. Caitlin Clark brings attention to the WNBA. She centers all these WNBA basketball players and shines a spotlight on them. And you know what? They’re all hot garbage,” he adds.

And because of this, Whitlock “won’t be back.”

“They’re going to have a woke stoppage probably this offseason as these entitled feminists keep complaining that they’re underpaid,” he says, adding, “I’m not coming back. I can’t stand these women.”

