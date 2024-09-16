Alex Jones: The REAL story of Bohemian Grove

Alex Jones may be associated with tin foil hats, but he’s often also associated with being right while wearing them — which has earned him some serious respect in the eyes of those on a quest for the truth.

It all really took off when Jones received tips that there was a gathering of elites rife with ritual sacrifices in a section of California woods called Bohemian Grove.

“What did you see? And how did you get in?” Glenn Beck asks the famous “conspiracy theorist.”

“It’s a 2,700-acre redwood grove in the most beautiful place in America, Sonoma County,” Jones explains. “They’ve got over 100 camps in it. Some are big and nice, depending on how elite you are.”

“Really, it’s a big art thing. At the time, I went with the sensational stuff of the occultic stuff, and the ritual that they do in the middle of July every year,” Jones explains. “That’s what blew up with the Evangelical Christians.”

“Definitely, it’s occultic, and there’s vibes of that everywhere,” he adds, explaining that the gathering is a Germanic Druidic spin-off of Skull and Bones. “So, it kind of has that seal on it of the Skull and Bones, Germanic mystery school, hyper Masonic, super secret, inner, inner Masonic stuff.”

While there were over a thousand in attendance, Jones recalls seeing Danny Glover and Clint Eastwood.

“I didn’t run up because there’s security everywhere, and I only snuck in. I snuck in during the day, went around the security in the woods. They beef it up a lot now,” he explains. While most reporters who’ve attempted to gain access ask questions right away, Jones refrained, which he believes helped his case.

Filming wasn’t allowed, so in order to capture the footage, Jones had to climb up a redwood tree and stay out of sight. He was questioned twice by sheriff’s deputies and secret service, but he said he made it look like he “was just hanging out.”

After he'd found the perfect spot to film, that's when he caught the ritual.

“Oh my gosh, there’s the pond, and there’s the owl, the little lake, and there’s bats flying around us and it’s twilight,” Jones recalls. “There was a whole kind of gay vibe going on too. I had some of the greens keepers go, ‘Hey, baby,’ and whistle at me.”

Jones then got the shot of the ritual, noting that the owl was “theater.”

“But the occult is what theater comes from,” he says, adding, "I'm not saying they're all devil worshippers or even bad, but there is a cultic thing to it."

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.