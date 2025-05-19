Basement demons, severed goat heads & child assassination plots: Former FBI agent shares blood-chilling stories from days undercover

Retired undercover FBI agent Scott Payne spent much of his career infiltrating motorcycle gangs and white supremacist groups, including the Klan. There are no words to describe some of the horrors he’s witnessed over the years.

“I'm sitting across the table from a pedophile who's hiring me to kill the kid that he molested,” he recalls from his undercover days. “There's a lot of people out there that just don't know how evil the world can be.”

A rock solid faith in God, he tells Glenn Beck, is what got him through then and what helps him fight the ghosts of the past now.

But he didn’t always have a relationship with God to strengthen him. In fact, there was a time in high school when dabbling in witchcraft led to a terrifying face-to-face encounter with a demon in his friend’s basement that scared him so deeply, he ran to Jesus and never looked back.

But that wasn’t his last encounter with the demonic. From children pledging to shoot their own fathers and pagan rituals, Payne has seen things most of us couldn’t fathom.

On this episode of “The Glenn Beck Podcast,” he shares some of his wildest stories.

In 2019, Payne infiltrated “the Base” — a neo-Nazi, white supremacist group founded in 2018 that promotes accelerationist ideology, which aims to collapse society through violence and terrorism to create a white ethnostate.

One event he attended, which he calls “Halloween hate camp,” involved “hand-to-hand combat training,” “firearms training,” “burning Bibles, burning American flags,” and a “ceremony of paganism” that included animal sacrifice.

Some members of the group stole a goat from a nearby farm, planning to sacrifice it to Odin – the central figure in Norse mythology who is the god of both war and death. The sacrifice was meant to symbolize the kicking off of the “Wild Hunt” — a midwinter ghostly procession of spirits and supernatural beings led by Odin to destroy enemies and send mortals to the underworld.

The Wild Hunt was seen as symbolic of the Base’s desire to “cleanse the world of anti-fascist non-whites.”

“We're all in a circle on our knees around the goat,” says Payne. “He comes down full-fledged with the blade.”

However, the blade was dull and failed to pierce the animal’s skin, so the executioner used a gun to finish the job.

“You think you're done, and you're not. They go and slice the throat of the goat, fill up a big cup with its blood,” says Payne, who went by the moniker Pale Horse.

The executioner then passed out acid to the group.

“They chase it with the blood as part of the sacrifice,” Payne tells Glenn, noting that he was able to avoid the acid but still had to “[dip his] whole finger” in the cup and “[suck] all the blood off.”

“Then, they cut the head of it off, threw its innards in the creek. Some members tried to cook it ... and then we carried the head around for, like, three more days,” he recalls.

Glenn then asks the question we’re all thinking: How did you reconcile such a job given your faith?

“I’m in work mode, and I know that somebody had to kick Satan out of heaven,” he says.

To hear more of Payne’s wild stories, including Bibles that wouldn’t burn and the time he nearly was found out, watch the episode above.

