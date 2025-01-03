The Gen Z ‘King’ keeping Georgia boys off the streets

King Randall, founder of the X for Boys in Albany, Georgia, admits that once upon a time, he “hated white people.”

Now, Randall, who is only 25 years old, has not only changed his mind — he is changing the world.

“Our organization was founded in 2019 in January. I was 19 years old when I first started this work with the children. I started out taking them on different field trips, taking them to different history museums, etcetera,” Randall tells Glenn Beck on “The Glenn Beck Podcast.”

Randall was doing one of his free summer camps for the children when he discovered that around 15 out of the 20 children in attendance couldn’t read. And over the years, his program has grown and so have the children’s skills.

“So what we’re trying to do now is get our program to a point where our after school is every single day from at least two o’clock to nine o’clock. When they get out of school until their parents get off of work,” Randall explains.

“These kids are outside, and they’re raising themselves, and social media is aiding their termination, in my opinion. These kids are out killing themselves, and it’s not just because they don’t have well-meaning parents or fathers in the home — they’re working all day,” he continues.

“Social media is poison,” Glenn agrees.

And while children have more opportunity than ever, they also have more excuses than ever.

“Our ancestors, especially African-Americans, they went through actual hell,” Randall tells Glenn. “From the Jim Crow era to slavery, they went through true hell. And they were still successful. They still read better than us. I read Booker T. Washington’s book, ‘Up from Slavery’ with the kids, and I’m like, imagine a former slave having a better vocabulary than you do.”

“He got up every day, had to teach himself how to read,” he continues. “We’ve got Wi-Fi, beds, we ain’t got to worry about waking up in the middle of the night ‘cause the Klu Klux Klan’s come to get your grandad or none of that.”

“So I think it’s a slap in the face to my ancestors to be walking around here with all this access to information, books, school, etcetera, and we running around here talking about, 'We hurt, something’s going on.’ Ain't nothing going on, it’s no work ethic,” he adds.

