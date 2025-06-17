Jake Tapper's new book, “Original Sin,” and the ongoing investigations into the Biden autopen scandal continue to fuel the growing conviction that President Biden was just the puppet behind a cabal of operatives who ran the country. At this point, even the legacy media, which was complicit in the cover-up of Biden’s cognitive decline, is admitting it.

So who then was in charge of the nation?

Glenn Beck did a little experiment and asked artificial intelligence to “analyze every single claim, speculation, insider report, congressional hearing” related to who was making the decisions in the Biden White House. He also asked it to “speculate on how a deep state president would be set as a cutout”: “What would it take to run the country, and how would you keep it from the American public?”

Its answer was shocking.

The AI platform “said there were two groups of people within the White House that would be needed” to pull off such a scandal — the decision-makers and the cover-up artists.

For the former group, it named Jeff Zients and Ron Klain — both Biden’s White House chief of staff at one point — as likely culprits. It also listed Annie Tomasini, former White House deputy chief of staff and director of Oval Office operations; Neera Tanden, White House domestic policy adviser; and Jake Sullivan, Biden’s U.S. national security adviser, as probable players.

For the suppression squad, AI pinpointed Mike Donilon, a senior Biden adviser, Anthony Bernal, a senior adviser to Jill Biden, Ashley Williams, special assistant to the president and deputy director of Oval Office operations, and Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president.

Interestingly, when Glenn Beck recently had Congressman James Comer (R-Ky.), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, on the show to discuss his intentions to expose the corruption that took place, he named Neera Tanden, Annie Tomasini, Anthony Bernal, and Ashley Williams as the top people he wanted to talk to.

When Glenn spoke with Lindy Li, a former DNC finance member and Harris campaign surrogate, she expressed anger at the cover-up, naming Jeff Zients and Annie Tomasini as the two people she was most suspicious of.

In December 2024, the Wall Street journal released a damning piece suggesting that President Biden was so mentally compromised, he wasn’t even communicating with major Cabinet members. The piece named Mike Donalin, Steve Ricchetti, Ron Klain, Annie Tomasini, and Jake Sullivan as likely culprits in the cover-up. Then in January 2025, the New York Times published an article arguing that Biden’s inner circle hid his cognitive decline, highlighting Mike Donalin, Steve Ricchetti, Annie Tomasini, and Anthony Bernal.

And finally, just last month, Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s book, “Original Sin,” debuted. In the 200+ interviews the duo conducted, the names Mike Donalin, Steve Ricchetti, and Ron Klain came up the most often.

“Sometimes AI is a little bit spooky,” says Glenn, reacting to how the platform aligned perfectly with other reports. However, “We can't go off of AI; we can't go off of hearsay; we can't go off of anything. We need the DOJ, after the Congress has investigated, to then pick it up and investigate themselves with the FBI and then prosecute if there were crimes committed."

To hear more, watch the video above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.