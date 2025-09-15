‘Demon-possessed’:  Why spiritual darkness is behind recent killings

The past few weeks have seen multiple terrible tragedies — the Catholic school shooting, the stabbing of Iryna Zarutska, and the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

And BlazeTV host Rick Burgess believes they all have one thing in common, and it’s definitely not guns. Rather, the killers are “demon-possessed,” he tells Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck on “The Glenn Beck Program.”

“You go to kill children in cold blood, just because they’re gathering and while they’re praying, and you seem to be repulsed at even the mention of Jesus Christ, as the demons always are in Scripture,” Burgess explains.

“Why do you think that these demonic forces feel like they’ve been invited here? We’ve been killing babies for how long now? This was a pagan practice of slaughtering babies, and now we’ve taken human life and we’ve dumbed it down so much,” he continues.

Burgess cites video games and Hollywood as a reason that an increasing number of people don’t see killing as “real.”

“Look at them sitting down on these video games with blood and guts, and they’re being dumbed down to the killing of people like it’s not real, like they’re playing a video game. They’re watching movies by the same people who lecture us about guns as they all slaughter people like it’s no big deal,” he tells Glenn.

“We have lost our ever-loving minds, and then we turn around and can’t believe that we’re living in darkness,” he adds.

“The guy who, you know, killed Iryna in Charlotte ... was he mentally ill, or was he demon-possessed? ... How would you know the difference?” Glenn asks.

“I know what Scripture says, and I know some of the markers. Let me be perfectly clear, because I’m telling you what I’m saying, but I want to be perfectly clear on what I’m not saying. I am not saying, nor do I think it’s accurate to say, that all mental illness comes from demonic forces. That’s not true,” Burgess explains.

“The brain is just like any part of the body. It can be sick. It can have a chemical imbalance. And we have wonderful doctors. Now, do we need to address how we take care of the mentally ill? Yes, we do. It needs some work. But there are people that their brains are just sick just like your heart would be,” he continues.

However, Burgess believes someone like Decarlos Brown was demon-possessed.

Brown said in a recorded phone call to his sister that he didn’t know her name, didn’t speak to her, and that he just took out his knife and killed her. After explaining what he did, he said, “What kind of person does that?”

“That’s demon possession,” Burgess says, adding, “He is under the control of something else.”

