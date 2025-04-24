EXCLUSIVE: President Trump on ‘judicial insurrection,’ tariffs, and 100 days in office

On Wednesday, Glenn Beck sat down with President Donald Trump to go over the first 100 days of the second Trump administration. Glenn is the first member of the media to get a 100-day retrospective sit-down. And until Thursday night, you can only see it on BlazeTV. So join now and watch!

In his first nearly 100 days in office, President Trump has moved faster to fix America than anyone expected. He created the DOGE, shut the border down, dismantled USAID and its wasteful spending, and put the world on notice that it can’t take advantage of America any more. But there’s still much more to do, and Americans have questions about what’s next.

Glenn sat down with the president in the Roosevelt Room of the White House for this interview. He asked Trump what the real goal of his tariffs is, whether Elon Musk is really stepping back from the DOGE, whether Mexico is a failed narco-state, what his plans are for the cartels, and how he may react to the “judicial insurrection” of judges blocking his deportation orders.

Trump also revealed his game-changing plans for AI and American energy, why he’s not “negotiating” with Europe or the world, whether Putin or Zelenskyy has been easier to deal with, and why he believes Glenn will “be surprised” by congressional Republicans soon.

This interview is available exclusively on BlazeTV until Thursday.