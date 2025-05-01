Trump reveals Ukraine ceasefire challenges and who he blames most

Last week, Glenn Beck sat down for an exclusive interview with President Trump to review his first 100 days in office. It should come as no surprise that they discussed a wide range of topics, as the Trump administration has operated at a pace that is both shocking and awe-inspiring.

Among the list of subjects Glenn brought up — which included executive orders, congressional action, border security, judicial insurrection, and AI development, among others — was the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

President Trump provided valuable insight into the challenges of securing a ceasefire deal in Ukraine, what he believes sparked this war, and why he’s so set on ending it.

Trump told Glenn that had he won in 2020, the war between Russia and Ukraine “would have never happened.”

It was Biden’s energy policies that doubled prices and enabled Putin’s invasion, he explained.

However, falling energy prices, thanks to Trump’s green light on energy production, is now hindering Russia’s efforts. Even still, negotiations to end the war are far from complete.

“Is [Zelenskyy] the problem? Is Putin the problem? Or is Europe the problem?” Glenn asked.

Trump’s answer? It’s complicated, but the majority of the blame falls on Biden.

“This is Biden’s war,” he said, noting the “$350 billion” the former president funneled into Ukraine.

Even though Trump inherited this problem from Biden’s deeply incompetent and corrupt administration, he’s still going to “end it” — not just for the sake of stopping the bleeding of cash, but also because the war is killing “5,000 people a week.”

Unfortunately, Zelenskyy’s demands for security and aid aren’t making negotiations easy.

“He's asking for more, just more and more and more, and he doesn't have the cards,” Trump told Glenn, adding that Putin has actually been the easier of the two to work with.

“I don't believe that Vladimir Putin would be doing this for anybody else but me. ... I think he's willing to make a deal,” he added.

To hear more of the interview, watch the episode above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.