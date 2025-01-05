Assad has fled Syria — good riddance

On December 8, 2024, the Israeli Air Force conducted targeted operations against weapons storage facilities across Southern Syria in order to prevent stockpiles of biological and chemical weapons from falling into the wrong hands.

Israel was intent on destroying the weapons that the ousted dictator Bashar al-Assad — who has fled to Russia — and his father spent half a century accumulating, but Syrians fear Israel is taking advantage of a weakness to capture territory.

Mark Levin of “LevinTV” believes their fear is completely unfounded.

“Israel has said as recently as yesterday, ‘We’re not interested in land in Syria. We’re not taking land in Syria. We’re in the buffer zone, and we intend to protect Israel from the buffer zone, that is in the buffer zone, from the terrorists coming into the buffer zone and then Israel having to actually go to war over it,’” Levin explains.

“The Israeli government is protecting their country and their cities, while you have miscreants and malcontents, including reporters, coming in from other countries, like our own country — ‘Israel is seizing land, Israel’s doing this, Israel is doing that.’ Israel is doing nothing but defending itself,” he continues.

However, Levin points out that most of the land surrounding Israel once belonged to the Jewish people.

“If you really want to redraw the map of the Middle East, the vast majority of those areas we’re talking about, whether it’s the area in Jordan, whether it’s the area in Lebanon, whether it’s the area, Gaza Strip — were Jewish,” Levin says.

