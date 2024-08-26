Biden-Harris’ open-border policies are 'revolution by immigration,' and 'we’re in the third quarter'

Since Biden took office, the borders have been wide open, allowing untold millions of illegal immigrants to flood into the United States.

The Democrats point the finger at Trump, and they call critics of open borders bigots and racists.

But Mark Levin knows the truth. “The borders are open because they want to replace the majority in this country.”

“The Democrat Party wants to change the citizenry, wants to change the electorate to empower itself,” he says, coining the movement “revolution by immigration.”

Instead of representing American citizens, who by and large have expressed concerns over the open border, the Democratic Party intends to “change the people who they claim to represent” by ushering in millions and then legalizing those individuals who will then “vote for them.”

The power the party gains is worth the cities being “overrun,” the “murder and rapes and fentanyl,” and the “women sold into sex slavery and children sold into pornography,” says Levin, calling the plan “diabolical” and “evil.”

“The federal government is processing citizenship requests at the fastest clip in a decade, moving rapidly through a backlog that built up during the Trump administration and the coronavirus pandemic. At ceremonies in courthouses, convention centers and sports arenas across the country, thousands of immigrants are becoming new Americans every week and becoming eligible to vote in time for the presidential election this fall,” Levin reads from a recent New York Times article by Miriam Jordan.

“Sports arenas and convention centers? That's tens of thousands of people at a time,” he says, noting that the election “could be decided by 40,000 votes.”

The Times article goes on to boldly admit that this mass granting of citizenship is “potentially reshaping the electorate, merely months before a pivotal election.”

“It's the replacement theory, which isn't a theory; it's a reality,” says Levin.

A more terrifying part of the people flooding into our country, however, is not the sheer number of them but rather the anti-American beliefs a huge percentage of them harbor.

“You got people coming from Iran and Syria; you got people coming from communist China; you got people coming from Sudan ... they're coming from countries that we're hostile with or we’re adversaries with,” Levin explains, adding that a terrifying number of these people are “Islamists” and “potential terrorists.”

Then you have Kamala Harris vowing to “get rid of detention centers,” where immigrants with malicious intentions might be detained, “defund ICE,” and “defund the police,” and it’s crystal clear what’s going on — “the whole thing is set up for the invasion.”

But the scariest part of all is where we’re at in this game of revolution by immigration.

“We're not in the middle of revolution by immigration; we're in the third of four quarters,” Levin warns.

To hear more of his commentary, watch the clip above.

