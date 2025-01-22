Can Kash Patel actually fix the FBI? Mark Levin weighs in

The FBI is rife with corruption. Anyone who thinks otherwise is either a partner in crime or has his head under a rock.

Mark Levin knows this is true.

“The FBI is a disaster; Chris Wray is a disaster. They're going after ‘white supremacists’ when the Islam Nazis are all around us; the jihadis are all around us,” he condemns.

But hope for true reform has come in the form of former federal prosecutor Kash Patel — Trump’s pick for the next FBI director.

But Democrats, doing what they always do, are attempting to disqualify him before he can rise to power.





Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), for example, told "Meet the Press’" Kristen Welker that “Kash Patel should not be confirmed.”

Schiff pointed to the “the importance of having someone directing the FBI that has experience, that has judgement, that has character, that will prioritize defending the country against the violence we saw in New Orleans or the violence we saw on January 6, and not someone whose top priority is political vendettas, who believes in Deep State conspiracy thinking, and not someone as unqualified as Kash Patel.”

“He’s certainly qualified for the position,” counters Levin, but Schiff and other naysayers are trying to convince the public that he’s not because “he actually might fix the FBI.”

“The Democrats like the FBI the way it is,” he explains. “They don't want any changes; they don't care about the election; they're going to rely on their tactics in the Senate to do everything they can to kneecap Trump.”

This anti-Trump agenda will employ “radical left-wing judges,” “the unelected administrative State” (aka “the swamp”), and all the people who belong to this “massive bureaucracy” in Washington, D.C.

Levin also exposes Schiff’s glaring hypocrisy. He loves current FBI Director Chris Wray but says we need someone who is experienced enough to handle the violence of January 6.

But January 6 “happened under Christopher Wray; it happened under Merrick Garland; it happened under their FBI leadership,” he points out before debunking Schiff’s other false claim that Kash Patel doesn’t have enough experience.

“Christopher Wray was a prosecutor. He was the head of the Criminal Division under George Bush. ... Kash Patel was a prosecutor,” but he “did a lot more than that. He was involved in secret missions dealing in the Middle East, involved in an enormous amount of National Security activity at the Department of Defense,” and he was “a former federal prosecutor, so he's qualified,” says Levin.

“Joe Biden has dementia and has had dementia, and Adam Schiff was all for him. Kamala Harris had no qualifications to be vice president — let alone president — and Adam Schiff was all for her, so we don't need these lines about qualifications,” he adds, pointing out that if Democrats fail to disqualify someone, they will next resort to defamation of character, as was the case with Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh.

As for Schiff’s claim that Patel is wrapped up in “political vendettas,” Levin scoffs, “We don't need Democrats lecturing us about political vendettas when they tried to put Trump in prison for the last two years.”

To hear more of his commentary, watch the clip above.

