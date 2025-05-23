Democrats’ due process ploy EXPOSED: Mark Levin slams their agenda of one-party rule

Democrats are screaming incessantly about “due process” these days. Every time the Trump administration moves to deport an illegal immigrant — even one with the most egregious criminal history — suddenly, they’re all about individual rights and the Constitution.

“If you're a multi-time wife-beater, MS-13 member, human trafficker, like this guy Garcia that the Democrats circled around — due process. If you're hundreds of Venezuelan gang members, terrorists sent here by Maduro, the Marxist genocidal maniac in Venezuela — due process,” sighs Mark Levin. “Except when Donald Trump was in that star chamber of a courtroom … in Manhattan.”

Nobody cared about due process then.

“[Trump] was denied due process repeatedly. He didn't even know exactly what he was being charged with,” Levin reminds us.

The truth is glaringly evident: Democrats are for due process only when it suits their agenda, and in the case of illegal immigration, it does.

“They opened our borders; they brought in every kind of person on the face of the earth into this country, including the worst of the worst … because their goal is to change America. If that means a little bit of despotism and crime and little bit of raping and murdering and people dying from drugs, so be it,” says Levin. “The goal is one-party rule by the Democrat Party.”

But with every deportation, the goal of “altering the citizenry so the citizenry supports the Democrat Party” slips a little farther away.

Blubbering over the constitutional right of due process has become the weapon they’re using to fight back, and Democrat-appointed “rogue judges” are wielding it.

“A lot of these judges are trying to deliver for the Democrat Party because they were appointed purposely by Biden and Obama with the help of Schumer … to thwart Trump, and that's exactly what they're trying to do,” Levin explains, calling it "judicial despotism.”

And as for due process for illegal aliens, it “isn't in the Constitution,” says Levin, arguing that the clause “No person shall ... be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law” applies to American citizens.

Unfortunately, our Supreme Court has been wishy-washy on this issue — sometimes ruling in favor of the Trump administration, sometimes in favor of the left-wing judges.

“It depends if you're 25 yards from the beach that you came in on or the border; depends how long you've been here; it depends on this; it depends on that,” says Levin. “You would think such a fundamental right as they explained to us of due process would be pretty clear, pretty simple, pretty understandable, but it's not.”

“And so what the Democrats are trying to convince you to do” is “support is the broadest possible due process rights," he adds.

But it has nothing to do with freedom or rights.

“Power — that’s what they want,” Levin warns.

