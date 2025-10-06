From Dearborn to DC: Mark Levin warns of enemies eroding our heritage

Whether you celebrate Christmas and Easter or Rosh Hashanah and Passover, read the Bible or the Torah, go to church or to the synagogue, these traditions trace their origins to the ancient Middle East, a region Mark Levin passionately defends as central to our shared faith and heritage.

If we cherish these time-honored traditions and want to continue practicing them freely, then we need to understand that a very real enemy lives and breathes to see them crushed.

“They are people who want to destroy [our traditions], and they want to destroy us ... and if they get their way, that's the plan," Levin warns.

The enemy he speaks of is primarily Iran, whose nuclear ambitions and network of terrorist proxies, like Hamas, along with Qatar’s financial influence, threaten everything the West values.

And yet, we have Democrats, RINOs, and grifters in this country who are aiding and abetting the enemy.

Whether it's Dearborn, Michigan, attempts to establish a Sharia-governed city in Texas, growing anti-American sentiment in parts of New Jersey, a New York City mayoral candidate or Virginia’s lieutenant governor candidate sympathetic to radical causes, CAIR and Students for Justice in Palestine acting as Hamas front groups, or Qatar’s billions buying off American institutions, Levin warns these are vivid threats to our cherished traditions enabled by complicit leadership.

“The only thing that can stop it is you and me,” he says.

“That's why when ... grifters out there, podcasters, and others, use a platform like mine to lie about the president, to lie about the prime minister of Israel, to give aid and comfort to this enemy, I speak out.”

The amount of “crap” he gets for this is sometimes overwhelming, but Levin’s resolve is iron. “So be it,” he shrugs.

“And I will continue to speak out because [we’re] red-blooded Americans. We're not the French; we're not the British ... and we will stand up to this. We're people of faith, not fundamentalists.”

“We don't seek to destroy people who disagree with us. We don't seek to destroy anybody, but we will defend ourselves — just as the Israelis do, just as our president, our historic iconic leader, defends us today,” he encourages.

