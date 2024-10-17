Why is the Biden-Harris administration coddling Iran?

The Biden-Harris administration continues to coddle Iran despite being labeled a State Sponsor of Terrorism since 1984 — and Mark Levin is absolutely disturbed.

“The behavior of the Harris-Biden-Blinken administration — this isn’t normal. One of Blinken’s boyhood best friends is a guy named Robert Malley. Robert Malley is under criminal investigation,” Levin of “LevinTV” explains.

Malley is under criminal investigation because classified information was passed from his operation to the Iranians.

“He was the envoy to Iran. Picked by Blinken, approved by Biden to negotiate the nuclear deal. He’s an Iranian sympathizer or worse. Under him, there was a little beehive of spies who are also providing information and exchanging emails with the foreign minister of Iran,” Levin says.

However, the Biden administration has been attempting to cover up from Congress and from the press the extent to which Malley and others were involved in releasing classified information with the Iranians.

“Now, ladies and gentlemen, in most normal countries, this would be a massive scandal,” Levin says. “This is an unparalleled scandal in American history.”

“You want to know why Iran gets hundreds of billions of dollars? You want to know why they hate Netanyahu at this White House more than they hate the Islamo-Nazi who runs Iran? You want to know why they won’t defend our soldiers? They won’t defend our ships?” he asks.

“I think what’s going on here is our relationships, some could be financial, some could be ideological. Maybe it’s something else. Maybe it’s all the above between actors in our government and at the highest level of the Iranian regime. Otherwise, none of this makes sense to me.”

“What’s being done is against America’s best interest; it’s against the best interest, obviously, of Israel,” he continues, adding, “I believe treason is taking place.”

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of "the Great One" — Mark Levin as you've never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.